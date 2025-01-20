LeBron James Makes Honest Kawhi Leonard Statement After Lakers-Clippers
The LA Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at Intuit Dome on Sunday night. Winning the first of four games in this season series, the Clippers also created some separation in the Western Conference standings.
Now 4-1 since welcoming Kawhi Leonard back, the Clippers are 24-17 overall. This ranks fifth in the West, and 1.5 games above the sixth seed Lakers.
Leonard finished with 19 points in 24 minutes on Sunday, knocking down nine of his 13 field goal attempts. Often matched up with Lakers star LeBron James, Leonard guarded him on the second-most possessions of any Clippers (via the NBA’s matchup data).
Speaking with reporters after the game, James was asked about Leonard.
“For me, it’s always great to go against the best,” James said of the Clippers star. “I know I don’t have that many opportunities to continue to go against the best. So it was great to have him back out there.”
The two-time Finals MVP also reached 14,000 points of his career on Sunday.
“I’m not looking at that as a milestone," Leonard said. "I’m more of a team guy and get the win.. be the last team standing. But thank God for being able to get that opportunity. Most people don’t. I take every opportunity and blessing and don’t take it for granted.”
Leonard is now 13-8 vs. James in his career, not including a 7-5 record in the postseason.
