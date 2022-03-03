Skip to main content
LeBron James Questionable Against LA Clippers

The Lakers may be missing their best player against the Clippers.

The fourth battle of LA is upon us, and it looks like it may be just as shorthanded as all the others. 

Both the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers will be missing a plethora of players, with the Clippers missing more on the superstar power side.

Here's the rundown of the Lakers injury report:
Avery Bradley - Questionable with right knee effusion
Anthony Davis - Out with a right foot sprain
Talen Horton-Tucker - Probable with a left ankle sprain
LeBron James - Questionable with left knee soreness
Mason Jones - Out in G-League
Kendrick Nunn - Out with right knee bone bruise

There have been numerous times LeBron James has been listed as questionable, and he usually ends up playing. So in this instance, it wouldn't be smart to drop him from a fantasy lineup.

The Clippers have the same usual crew of players listed on their injury report:
Paul George - Out with right elbow tear
Kawhi Leonard - Out with right ACL recovery
Norman Powell - Out with left foot fracture
Jason Preston - Out with foot injury recovery
Jay Scrubb - Out with right foot injury recovery

If the LA Clippers were to win against the Lakers, it would result in a 4-0 sweep for the Clippers. In all likelihood, a win for the Clippers would pretty much all but guarantee a minimum 8th seed final season result over the Lakers. The two teams tipoff on Thursday at 7:00 pm PST.

