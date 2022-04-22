Skip to main content
LeBron James Reacts to Former Clipper Patrick Beverley's Big Game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared praise for Pat Bev

Adam Pantozzi | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Patrick Beverley had a monster first half for the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, doing a little bit of everything on both ends. After a sequence that saw Pat Bev finish a self alley-oop off the glass, and even throw down a one-handed dunk, LeBron James sent out this Tweet praising the veteran guard:

LeBron has praised Patrick Beverley in the past, and in fact one of the last times that the Lakers legend Tweeted about Beverley was during the 2019 playoffs when the Lakers were eliminated and the Clippers were battling the Golden State Warriors. After the Clippers completed an improbable road victory over Golden State in that first round series, LeBron shared love on Twitter for Beverley, Lou Williams, and Montrezl Harrell.

While LeBron and Pat Bev have had some ferocious battles on the court, there is mutual respect off the court. Beverley has been open about their relationship, calling LeBron "Big bro" in an Instagram comment earlier this year. While some like to paint the two players as enemies, they are merely competitors who respect one another's game. This recent Tweet from LeBron is another example of that.

The Timberwolves are looking to take a 2-1 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies by holding onto the lead they built in that first half. It will take anther good half of play from Patrick Beverley and company to get it done.

