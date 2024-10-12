LeBron James Reacts to Former Lakers, Clippers Guard's Viral Video
For 10 seasons, Lance Stephenson was a guard in the NBA for numerous teams, including the LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Indiana Pacers. Now, it looks like Stephenson has ventured into a new territory - rapping.
This morning, former NBA guard Lance Stephenson posted a clip of himself rapping on social media. The video immediately went viral, gathering 5,700 likes and 690,000 views in a little over 12 hours. It gathered over 80,000 likes on Instagram as well.
The video even gathered a reaction from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
"GO CRAZY BORN READY!!!," LeBron James said on Instagram.
From 2018-2019, Lance Stephenson was teammates with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. While there were some memorable moments on the squad, it was largely a very disappointing team that didn't even make the playoffs. The following year after Stephenson's departure, the team won the NBA championship.
Prior to Stephenson joining the Lakers, he was a member of the LA Clippers from 2015-2016. On paper, that Clippers team seemed like one of the most stacked ones in history, featuring players like Lance Stephenson, Paul Pierce, and Josh Smith. Unfortunately, that Clippers team met the same fate as many others - getting injured and losing in the first round to a team they should have beaten.
The last time Lance Stephenson played in the NBA was during the 2022 season with the Indiana Pacers. At 34-years-old, it seems like his NBA career is officially over.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement