LeBron James Reacts to John Wall's Mental Health Message

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James showed love to LA Clippers guard John Wall
LA Clippers guard John Wall recently opened up about the mental health battles he has faced over the last two years. Having lost his mother and grandmother, the five-time All-Star was in the darkest period of his life. While Wall has touched on the topic before, this recent interview revealed the depth of his emotions, and even his battle with suicidal thoughts.

"I thought about committing suicide," Wall said. "Tearing my achilles, my mom passing, my grandma dying a year later, in the midst of COVID. Me going to chemotherapy, sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for three days straight."

Wall opened up about finally getting connected with a therapist, and how he has been smiling much more as of late. Now back playing basketball, Wall is feeling thankful to do what he loves; however, few understood what he was going through while sidelined.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is good friends with John Wall, as the two players share the same agency. In a Tweet on Monday evening, LeBron shared support for his friend:

Fans and players around the league have been sharing their appreciation and support for Wall, who has helped more people than some may realize with his vulnerability. Such battles are not exclusive to any group of people, and do not discriminate. When someone like John Wall speaks out, it truly matters. 

