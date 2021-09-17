LeBron James Reacts to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Video

On Friday morning, the LA Clippers held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Intuit Dome that is set to debut in the 2024-25 NBA season. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were in attendance, along with several other Clippers. The team's two stars seemed incredibly excited about Steve Ballmer's vision for the Intuit Dome; however, there was a funny video posted of both Kawhi and PG looking bored during a performance from Fitz and the Tantrums.

In the video posted by analyst Arash Markazi, Kawhi and PG can be seen looking unamused during the musical performance. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reacted to the video with this Tweet:

LeBron, along with the rest of NBA Twitter, got a good laugh out of the video. Despite the brief moment of perceived boredom, both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George shared several smiles together at this historic event for the Clippers franchise. The two of them are under contract with the Clippers until 2024, which would allow them to re-sign max extensions with the team during the summer they are set to move into their new building.

Friday morning's groundbreaking ceremony was the first official step towards a vision that has been in the making for years. Steve Ballmer, who has been in pursuit of a new arena since purchasing the Clippers in 2014, told the media today that one of his biggest motivations for moving into a new arena is the competitive advantage it will bring.

The Clippers will no longer have the last choice of schedule times in Staples Center, and they will be playing in arena that is specifically designed for basketball. While the wait until 2024 feels long, Ballmer assured Clipper fans today that the team will "Have some championships before then."

If all goes according to Ballmer's plan, the Clippers will move both their team and some championship banners into the Intuit Dome in 2024.

Related Articles

Clippers New Inglewood Arena Officially Named The Intuit Dome

LA Clippers Exec Jerry West: 'We Have the Worst Schedule Every Year.'

Report: Clippers Were Never Interested in Russell Westbrook