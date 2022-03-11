LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant vs. Joel Embiid Beef

The entire NBA world had their sights set on Thursday night's showdown between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. With the two teams making a blockbuster trade at the deadline that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden, the storylines wrote themselves for this game. With all the attention that James Harden and Ben Simmons were getting, and underrated rivalry between Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid frequently went overlooked.

During the first half of this contest, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid were going at one another. The two have some history, with the most recent edition of their beef coming at the end of December. Durant and Embiid exchanged some words following the 76ers win over Brooklyn that night, and when asked after the game what happened, Durant said, "If you've been watching Joel and I play against each other, it's been like that every game. Even the All-Star game. We just respect each other so much, that natural competitive fire comes out. It's the name of the game... We love competition, and this is only going to make it better."

The start of this game was no different, as Durant and Embiid exchanged words during a first-half sequence. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James weighed in on the rivalry, Tweeting, "I love that the refs let KD and JE talk that talk to each other and didn’t TECH them up! That’s DOPE!! Understanding the assignment."

The Lakers are off tonight, but LeBron is tuned in to one of the biggest regular season matchups of the season.

