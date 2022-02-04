LeBron James Reacts to Reggie Jackson's Game Winner Against Lakers

The LA Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in an incredibly thrilling game that came right down to the buzzer.

LeBron James wasn't able to play due to swelling in his knee, but that didn't stop him from live-tweeting throughout the game. The Clippers played a tremendous first three quarters, tallying up a 17 point lead and 28 assists. As the fourth quarter began, the team began crumbling, and then LeBron James began live-tweeting.

It started with a celebration for Malik Monk:

It looked like the Lakers were about to win the game and complete an epic comeback, but then Reggie Jackson had something to say about that. The Clippers scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, with seven of them being in the final 50 seconds of the game - that's 41% of the fourth-quarter points. It ended with a Reggie Jackson game-winner, and a missed Anthony Davis game-winner. LeBron could do nothing but give respect to Reggie Jackson.

The Los Angeles Lakers were a few seconds away from completing their comeback against the Clippers, but the game of basketball is a make-or-miss league; unfortunately for Anthony Davis, it just happened to miss in the final seconds.

Tonight may have been a battle of shorthanded teams, but it was an incredibly crucial game for both the Clippers and Lakers. The two are right next to each other in the standings, and will likely continue to remain so. The tiebreaker could be a difference between having the 8th seed or the 9th seed, which is a huge difference in play-in implications.

Related Articles

Rate The Trade: Spencer Dinwiddie to The Clippers

Jerry West Blasts Lakers Over Petty Treatment

LA Clippers Open Up About Team Chemistry