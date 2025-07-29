LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Message to Chris Paul After Emotional Return
The LA Clippers organization and fanbase were ecstatic to learn that 20-year NBA veteran and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul was returning to the franchise. Now, after his introduction on Monday, the reality is setting in, and even Paul could not be happier.
The Clippers shared a post on Instagram on Monday that showed the first look of Paul back in a Clippers uniform, and many fans noted how happy he looked.
Via LA Clippers: "Official first look… CP3 back in Clipper threads 🧵❤️"
Paul is still going strong at age 40 as he heads into year 21, a rare feat to play in the NBA for that long. Paul is joined by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the 40-year-old NBA club, as the legendary forward shared an Instagram story to send a message to the new Clippers guard.
"This is dope!! Happiness written all over his face!! Congrats [Chris Paul]," James wrote.
Paul and James have been friends off the court for years, and certainly have a mutual respect for each other as two of the three oldest active players in the NBA. As James potentially looks for a new team to finish his career with, it will be interesting to see if he follows a similar path to Paul and returns home to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The pair of 40-year-olds is certainly nearing the end of their NBA careers, and the league will be a much different place without the two of them.