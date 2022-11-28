LeBron James Shares High Praise For Ivica Zubac

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac had the game of his life on Sunday in a win over the Indiana Pacers. Posting 31 points, 29 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks, Zubac joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only two players in NBA history to record that stat line or better. His game caught the attention of players around the league, including his former teammate LeBron James.

Having played briefly with Zubac during the 2018-19 season, James responded to a Tweet from Kyle Kuzma that called Zubac one of the most underrated bigs in basketball. Kuzma, who was also on that Lakers team with Zubac, was happy to see his former teammate thriving. In his response to that Tweet, LeBron agreed that Zubac is underrated.

The Lakers traded Zubac to the Clippers during that 2018-19 season, and he has been one of the league's most consistent rim protectors since. His defense and rebounding have been amongst the best in basketball this year, and he is a big reason why the Clippers have maintained a winning record despite injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Zubac might not get the recognition he deserves from the national media, but his presence is felt during every single Clippers game. Getting some high praise from LeBron James was much deserved, as the young big man is playing amazing basketball right now.

