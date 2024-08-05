All Clippers

Lil Wayne Gets Honest About Russell Westbrook After Clippers Trade

Rap legend Lil Wayne spoke on former LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook

Joey Linn

Oct 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Lil Wayne in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Oct 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Lil Wayne in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has signed with the Denver Nuggets following a two-year stint with the LA Clippers. Traded by the Clippers to the Utah Jazz earlier this summer, Westbrook was waived by Utah and signed with Denver.

This will be Westbrook's fifth team since his 11-year run with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and while some have used that to criticize the future Hall of Fame point guard, rap legend Lil Wayne pushed back against that idea during a recent appearance on FS1's Undisputed.

"I believe that means he's valuable," Wayne said. "That's why you on so many teams. And it's in the NBA. I believe that's simple. Simple explanation right there, he's just valuable."

On this show, Skip Bayless suggested that Westbrook did not work well with previous stars, specifically naming Paul George and James Harden who both played with Westbrook on the Clippers after being with him on previous teams. Wayne also pushed back against that idea, saying that isn't exactly how it went down on Westbrook's prior teams.

On if Westbrook makes the Nuggets better, Wayne said, "Of course. I believe he makes every team he gets on better."

In his 16 NBA seasons, Westbrook has made nine All-Star teams and nine All-NBA teams, winning league MVP in 2017. Westbrook is also the NBA's all-time leader in triple doubles with 199 for his career.

LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook
Apr 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a play during the first quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Still in pursuit of an NBA championship, Westbrook plans to compete for one next season in Denver.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News