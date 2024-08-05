Lil Wayne Gets Honest About Russell Westbrook After Clippers Trade
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has signed with the Denver Nuggets following a two-year stint with the LA Clippers. Traded by the Clippers to the Utah Jazz earlier this summer, Westbrook was waived by Utah and signed with Denver.
This will be Westbrook's fifth team since his 11-year run with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and while some have used that to criticize the future Hall of Fame point guard, rap legend Lil Wayne pushed back against that idea during a recent appearance on FS1's Undisputed.
"I believe that means he's valuable," Wayne said. "That's why you on so many teams. And it's in the NBA. I believe that's simple. Simple explanation right there, he's just valuable."
On this show, Skip Bayless suggested that Westbrook did not work well with previous stars, specifically naming Paul George and James Harden who both played with Westbrook on the Clippers after being with him on previous teams. Wayne also pushed back against that idea, saying that isn't exactly how it went down on Westbrook's prior teams.
On if Westbrook makes the Nuggets better, Wayne said, "Of course. I believe he makes every team he gets on better."
In his 16 NBA seasons, Westbrook has made nine All-Star teams and nine All-NBA teams, winning league MVP in 2017. Westbrook is also the NBA's all-time leader in triple doubles with 199 for his career.
Still in pursuit of an NBA championship, Westbrook plans to compete for one next season in Denver.
