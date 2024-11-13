Los Angeles Clippers vs Houston Rockets Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers continue their three-game road trip tonight, where they will take on the Houston Rockets. The Clippers will be looking to bounce back after the heartbreaking loss they suffered in Oklahoma City, another game that was essentially decided by free throws for the Clippers.
For the Clippers, they have the usual cast of characters on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Mo Bamba, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker. Kawhi Leonard remains out with a right knee injury with no set timetable for his return, Mo Bamba is now out due to a G League assignment and is no longer out due to a knee injury, Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way G League contract, and P.J. Tucker remains out as he is away from the team while looking for potential destinations.
The Rockets have six players listed on their injury report: Steven Adams, N'Faly Dante, Jock Landale, Fred VanVleet, Cam Whitmore, and Nate Williams. Steven Adams is questionable due to recovery of a right knee injury, N'Faly Dante is out due to his two-way G League contract, Jock Landale is probable due to a left shoulder strain, Fred VanVleet is questionable due to left hamstring soreness, Cam Whitmore is out on a G League assignment, and Nate Williams is out due to his two-way G League contract.
Both the Clippers and Rockets have won four out of their last five games and look to create more momentum tonight.
The LA Clippers and the Houston Rockets will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement