Los Angeles Clippers vs Miami Heat Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers are back on the court after having their last game postponed due to the horrific fires ravaging Los Angeles County last week. The Clippers are hosting the Miami Heat in the first of two meetings this season. Over the previous eight meetings between the two, the Clippers have won five times.
Kawhi Leonard helped carry the Clippers in the last meeting with the Heat. Leonard totaled 25 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks while shooting 50/50/100 splits. His counterpart, James Harden also did his best with 21 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds on 54/55/50 shooting splits. The Clippers came away with the win with a final score of 103-95.
The Clippers will be looking to have some high-value production for Kawhi and Harden once again in today's game as they are both cleared from the injury report.
The Clippers have five players listed on the injury report: Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kai Jones, and P.J. Tucker.
Kobe Brown is out on G League assignment, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, Kai Jones is out due to his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker remains away from the team.
The Heat have four players listed on their report: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Josh Richardson, and Dru Smith.
Jimmy Butler is out as he continues to serve his team suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.
Bam Adebayo is available with a lower back contusion.
Josh Richardson is doubtful with right heel inflammation and Dru Smith is out due to left achilles surgery.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat will face off at 10:30 p.m. EST.
