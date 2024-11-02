Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder take to the court today at the Intuit Dome, where the Clippers currently are winless. The Clippers would love to get their first win ever in their new home against the red-hot Thunder team who are currently 4-0 this season.
The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Mo Bamba, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Kawhi Leonard, and P.J. Tucker. Mo Bamba is out due to left knee injury recovery, Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way G League contract, Kawhi Leonard is out due to right knee injury recovery, and P.J. Tucker is out as he is not with the team.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have six players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Ducas, Adam Flagler, Nikola Topic, Jaylin Williams, and Kenrich Williams. Isaiah Harteinstein is out due to a left hand fracture, Alex Ducas is out due to a G League two-way, Adam Flagler is out due to a G League two-way, Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery, Jaylin Williams is out due to a right hamstring strain, and Kenrich Williams is out due to right knee surgery.
As it currently stands, the Thunder have won six of the last ten times these two teams have faced off. The Clippers are desperate for a win right now, but the Thunder are looking like the best team in the Western Conference. It's going to be a very uphill battle for the shorthanded Clippers.
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face at the Intuit Dome at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
