Los Angeles Lakers Make Announcement to Honor NBA Legend Jerry West
NBA legend Jerry West passed away on June 12, 2024. Serving as a front office consultant for the LA Clippers at the time of his passing, West had an incredible career as an executive after his legendary playing career.
Via LA Clippers on June 12, 2024: “Today, the world has lost an icon and a national treasure, as beloved in the hollows of West Virginia as he was in the hills of Los Angeles and all points in between. The Clippers have lost a mentor, a confidant, and a friend. We are simultaneously devastated and honored to have witnessed the last chapter of Jerry West's legendary career.”
“To the end, he was a fierce competitor, a giving teammate, and a lot of fun,” the team continued. “His passion for the game was without parallel. His wisdom, his generosity and his humor are forever sewn into the fabric of the franchise. He gave his heart to everything and everyone he touched. Our deepest condolences go out to the West family and the entire basketball community, united under one Logo.”
While he spent the final years of his life working for the Clippers, West spent all 14 of his NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers where he also served as an executive and head coach after his retirement. In honor of West, the Lakers announced on Tuesday that they will wear a commemorative No. 44 jersey band next season.
"The team will honor Jerry West with a commemorative No. 44 band on their jerseys this season," the Lakers wrote on X.
West's No. 44 jersey hangs in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena alongside other Lakers legends.
This is a great gesture by the Lakers to honor one of the greatest figures in franchise history and one of the most iconic figures the sport has ever seen.
