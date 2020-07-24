Lou Williams: Having no fans will make players 'create energy for themselves'

In the bubble NBA, there is no home court - there are no fans, there is no traveling, and there are no advantages. What it may come down to, his how energetic a team's bench can get. Lou Williams seems to think so.

When Lou Williams was asked about what it was like to play in an empty arena, his immediate reaction was that it was "interesting." What was most interesting to Lou was that players had to create their own energy in the arena. Being on the bench became a second job.

"We had some fun with creating energy for ourselves on the bench and being able to talk things out on the floor, Williams said. "It forces you as a team to be involved through and through from the coaching staff to the guys on the floor to the players on the bench."

Players will have to learn how to adapt to playing in an empty arena. There will be new competitive advantages, and fans will see them evolve over time. Those advantages will start with the bench, and become the ultimate catalyst - Williams agrees.

"It will force everybody to create energy for themselves to be all on the same page and just create some momentum for yourselves," Williams said.

Looking at the teams with the most enthusiastic benches, it seems like the Clippers should have a clear advantage. A team with Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Joakim Noah, and Marcus Morris is going to get wild. Opposing team benches will probably be able to hear them from across the court. We may not know how this competitive advantage will evolve over time, but it'll certainly be entertaining.