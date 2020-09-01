Lou Williams reveals details of emotional players-only meeting: 'It was an overwhelming time'

The NBA came to a complete halt last week as players boycotted playing, after the shooting of Jacob Blake. In a time of crisis, every player in the league came together with the intention of making a decision. Lou Williams gave media members a peak into how stressful those 24 hours were.

"It's a lot, man," Williams said. "Everything that we're dealing with is overwhelming. We're inside of a controlled environment, outside of yesterday, without our families."

The expectations for an NBA player are higher than ever before. They're expected to be role models, champions, and be the voice of the voiceless. Meanwhile, they're all still training at an elite level for an NBA Championship, without seeing their families.

"We're expected to entertain you guys, save the world, speak up on issues that are very personal," Williams said. "That hits home for us. We're overwhelmed."

Some fans want the players to sacrifice their income, and some fans just want them to shut up and dribble. The suggestions are high stakes for the players, and they don't take it lightly. Everyday, NBA players are being asked to sacrifice their livelihoods by people who may not make the same decision themselves.

"Nothing that we're dealing with is easy," Williams said. "You know, it's not play, put your career in jeopardy, put your futures on hold, how you make a livelihood. A lot of people are quick to say, why don't you guys just stop playing, just don't play and protest. Those same people are going to go to work the next day. Sometimes I just think we get caught up in the entertainment aspect of this business and people kind of forget that this is the way we feed our families and this is our livelihoods."

The players-only meeting was both emotional and overwhelming, but it was necessary. A break was needed for the mental sake of the whole league, and voices needed to be heard. The league is in a more positive place because of the meeting, and put forth a path of positivity.

"It was an overwhelming time," Williams said. "It was an overwhelming few days. I'm glad that we got some positive steps out of it to continue on to fight for social injustices to people of color, people in general who have dealt with police brutality. I was happy that out of everything outside of the pause that we were able to provoke some change, so I was proud in that aspect."

If there's one key takeaway from all of this, it would be to ease up on NBA players. There are far more expectations on them than any other athlete in the world right now.