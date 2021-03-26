Lou Williams Considered Retiring after Being Traded

Former LA Clippers’ guard Lou Williams seemed to have trouble dealing with the news that he’d been traded to the Atlanta Hawks at Thursday’s trade deadline.

Williams, who has played with the clippers since 2017 and won two Sixth Man of the Year awards during his tenure, posted this on his Instagram Friday morning:

“Yea, so I thought about retiring yesterday,” Williams said. “You give so much to an organization and you wake up and boom, it’s no more. Then in true clipper nation fashion I was reminded that my talent and contribution was appreciated and It made me reflect on what’s to come. There’s plenty left in my tank and I’m privileged to continue my career in my backyard. LA, thank you. Love you. Appreciate you. Great times and memories!!! ATL, LouWillVille. Mr. Williams, welcome home. 🙏🏾”

It’s a good thing Williams was reminded that his contribution was appreciated, because the league wouldn’t be the same without him. He’s one of the most creative, fun offensive players to watch in the NBA, as the above video shows.

Beyond being his hometown, Atlanta should be a great fit for Williams from a basketball perspective. The Hawks have struggled to score when Trae Young is off the floor. Williams can be a spark plug off the bench, as he has been for his entire career.

It seems that there was no love lost between Williams and the Clippers. His coach and teammates all vocalized their appreciation of Williams after last night’s win against the Spurs, and the organization put together the video tribute that he posted on his Instagram. And it goes without saying that he’ll hear a thunderous applause from Clipper fans when he makes his return to Staples Center (once fans are allowed back in).

