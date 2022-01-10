Skip to main content
Lou Williams Open to Returning to LA Clippers

Lou Williams would consider returning to the Clippers

Lou Williams is one of the biggest fan favorites in LA Clippers history. Fans were gutted when he was traded last season for Rajon Rondo, without knowing if he'd ever come back. Fortunately for Clipper fans, it looks like Lou Williams would be open to a reunion.

Williams did an exclusive interview with Clutchpoints' Tomer Azarly, where he talked about his tribute video, Terance Mann's playoff performance against the Utah Jazz, and a potential return to the LA Clippers.

"Absolutely,” Williams said to Azarly about returning to LA. “If it makes sense, absolutely. Like I said, I have no hard feelings towards nobody. Obviously, I’ve still got great relationships here, so if it makes sense for both parties, we’ll do it."

Even though Williams did not dress up against the Clippers in his return, he still received a video tribute and embraced with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer after the game.

It's tough to say how much playing time exactly Lou Williams would receive with the current Clippers squad, as last season showed a lineup of Williams/Kennard/Jackson couldn't really work together. His playing time might be something more similar to a Serge Ibaka or a DeMarcus Cousins, where he's needed in specific matchup scenarios, or if certain players get hurt.

Regardless of whatever Lou Williams does next, Clipper fans will welcome him with open arms wherever he goes.

