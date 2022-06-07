Skip to main content
Lou Williams Reflects on Time With 2018-19 Clippers

The 2019 squad was a special Cinderella team.

The 2018-2019 LA Clippers were a very special squad. A team without a single All-Star that was capable of a historic 31-point comeback against the Kevin Durant & Steph Curry Golden State Warriors - they had all heart.

Lou Williams had two of the best seasons of his career with the Clippers and takes great pride in how he carried the franchise during the 2018-19 season. He, Patrick Beverley, and Montrezl Harrell completely changed the culture of a franchise that shouldn't have even been competing for a playoff spot.

Williams spoke on the Knuckleheads Podcast where he reflected on that special Cinderella Clipper squad from the 2018-19 season.

“Play hard as hell and give ourselves an opportunity, and we took that and ran with it," Williams said. "Every night we was just arrogant as hell thinking we could beat anybody… Ya’ll see how Pat Bev carrying it to this day."

It takes a special type of mindset for an 8th seeded team without an All-Star to have the greatest playoff comeback in NBA history against a defending champion team - that's exactly what Lou Williams and the Clippers did. They gave themselves an opportunity every night and didn't care who they were playing. It was a special type of chip on the shoulder that only a team that undermanned could have.

The 2018-19 LA Clippers may not have won an NBA Championship, but they'll always be a fan-favorite team.

