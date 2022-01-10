WATCH: Lou Williams Reunites with Steve Ballmer in LA Return

After being traded in March 2021, Lou Williams finally made his return to Clipper Nation.

It was a heartwarming reunion for both Lou Williams, and the fans, as he received a standing ovation during a video tribute.

Williams was inactive for his return and didn't dress up to play either. Williams has received a significantly reduced playing time this season and was inactive against both the Clippers and Lakers, so it creates the question of if a trade is coming for him. Regardless, he still received his flowers from both the fans and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

After the game, Steve Ballmer made it a point of emphasis to approach Lou Williams and give him some warm words.

The LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks have been two incredibly interesting teams to watch. Both teams were two games away from reaching the NBA Finals last season, but are now both under .500. Each team desperately needed a win today, but unfortunately for the Hawks, the Clippers were the ones that prevailed. If there's one silver lining for the Clippers, it's that they've been doing this without their best player all season.

The Clippers are now only one game under .500 with a chance to right the ship against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, December 11. There's still no telling when exactly Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will return, but the best thing they can do is compete until then.

