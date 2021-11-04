Lou Williams Reveals Details About Kawhi Leonard's Personality

While Lou Williams is no longer a member of the LA Clippers, he and Kawhi Leonard have maintained a close relationship. Lou recently revealed that the two of them have some unreleased music together, and talk regularly about music.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Lou Williams sat down to discuss a multitude of topics, with one being his relationship with Kawhi Leonard. Lou revealed some specific details about Kawhi's personality, and also why he believes he is portrayed a certain way by the media.

When asked specifically about Kawhi's personality, Lou said, "He's really funny. he just has a lot of personality that a lot of people don't get to see. But, you know, that's how he carry himself. If he cool with you, he cool with you, but if not, you'll probably never see it."

Lou also provided his thoughts on why Kawhi often gets portrayed certain ways in the media, saying that "When it comes to Kawhi, I realized that because he does such a great job at being in control of what's said about him, that when people don't have the access that they want to him, they just create whatever they want to create and he doesn't combat any of it."

Unlike most NBA superstars, Kawhi is completely disconnected from social media. Lou believes this is partially why some inaccurate stories continue to run about him, simply because he never combats any of it. He and Kawhi were teammates for the entire 2019-20 season, and parts of the 2020-21 season before Lou ultimately got dealt to the Atlanta Hawks.

