Lou Williams Reveals Feeling Disrespected by Clippers Front Office

Lou Williams expected to finish his career with the LA Clippers. Going on record numerous times during his stay with the team that he would not play anywhere else, he truly felt as if he had finally found a permanent home where he could finish out his career on his terms. Then the 2021 trade deadline arrived, and the Clippers shipped him out him for Rajon Rondo.

While Lou understands the business side of his profession, he also felt as if the team could have gone about it in a better way. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Lou sat down and discussed a multitude of topics, with one being his departure from the Clippers. After admitting he cried upon hearing the news that he was traded, Lou also expressed feeling disrespected by the Clippers front office.

When asked specifically about the lack of loyalty he felt on that day, Lou said, "I just ain't like how it went down. That's all. You had three months to trade me, and you wait till 15 minutes before the deadline, I just wasn't feeling it. I felt like I deserved a little more respect than that."

This isn't the first time a player has gone on record feeling disrespected by the way the Clippers front office handled a trade. Blake Griffin recently went into detail about his experience being traded by the Clippers, and highlighted many of the same feelings that Lou Williams experienced.

On his feelings towards the trade, Lou added, "A lot of that team had my personality stamped on it... I just felt like communication could have been better. It's all about respect. Business is business, but especially with what we built, I just felt like the communication could have been way better than that."

Although Lou expected to finish his career with the Clippers, he now has the opportunity to finish it out in his hometown of Atlanta with the Hawks. While he cannot completely rule out continuing his career beyond this season, he did admit that this is probably his last year before retirement.

While things didn't end in Los Angeles the way Lou Williams and many Clipper fans had hoped they would, he is an undisputed Clippers legend and will always be loved by that fanbase.

