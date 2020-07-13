Lou Williams says NBA Bubble is like a resort, but with "basketball players everywhere"

After months of discussion, the NBA bubble is here. Fans haven't gotten a whole look at what the environment is like, but players have given brief glimpses. Lou Williams gave Sports Illustrated his perspective on the bubble, during a Zoom conference call with media members.

"It's just been a unique experience," Williams said. "It's like walking around if you're on vacation with your family in a resort, and it's just basketball players everywhere. That's what it feels like. That's what it looks like, and then you get to play basketball at the same time."

While the recurring joke on Twitter is that the bubble is like a "Motel 6", that clearly isn't the case. It's a top-notch level resort, that costs media members around $500 a day to stay in. There will be private chefs and a plethora of amenities. That being said, it isn't all fun. Players will be tested every single day, and they're all in the bubble for a job.

"The process, it's been unique," Williams said. "I will say it's been unique. We're getting tested every day. You know, you have to wear your mask everywhere besides in the gym."

Many people around the world are pre-emptively characterizing the whole experience like an AAU tournament. Something that's going to be a mix of fun, and business - Lou Williams is looking forward to the experience.

"It's going to be an adjustment," Williams said. "It's going to be fun. Everybody is kind of characterizing it as a really big AAU tournament, so we're looking forward to it."