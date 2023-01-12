The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks have had some great battles over the last few seasons, including two in the playoffs. Luka Doncic has turned in some of his best career performances against the Clippers, and had another great game in Tuesday night's loss. After the game, Doncic was asked if he has an extra gear for the Clippers, or if he just happens to have big nights against them.

"We lost, so I don't know if it's a big night," Doncic said. "They always have a different coverage. But they're a great team. They beat us twice in the playoffs. So they have a great team, and it's always hard to play against them."

Not wanting to talk about his individual performance in a losing effort, Doncic was the sole reason this game remained close in the fourth quarter. Scoring 20 of his 43 points in the final frame, Doncic was fantastic, but it was not enough to take down the Clippers.

Getting honest about the rivalry between himself and the Clippers, Doncic knows his team needs to start collecting more victories. He credited the Clippers for being a great team and for showing him different coverages, and said they are a tough opponent every time. The two sides always have great battles, and it was the Clippers who came out on top this time despite Doncic's big night.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton