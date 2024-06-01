Luka Doncic Joins Russell Westbrook and Michael Jordan on Historic NBA List
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has reached the NBA Finals for the first time in his career. Doncic and the Mavericks will go up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics, who have been the championship favorites for several months.
With a dominant regular season, Boston locked up the first seed several weeks before the playoffs began, and were able to prepare for a postseason run that so far has resulted in their second Finals appearance in the last three seasons. While many expected to see Boston in the Finals, few saw the Mavericks making it this far. While the role players for Dallas deserve a lot of credit for what they have been able to bring to this team, everything begins and ends with Doncic, who has been arguably the best player in basketball this postseason.
Recording is 10th career playoff game of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, Doncic became just the fourth guard in NBA history with at least 10 such games, joining LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (11), NBA legend Oscar Robertson (11), and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan (10), per Basketball Reference's StatHead.
Westbrook and Robertson are almost always present on any statistical list among guards that includes rebounds. The same goes for Jordan, who was big for a guard at 6’6”, much like the 6’7” Doncic.
While the individual production is great, all Doncic is truly after is a championship. His Mavericks are four wins away from securing one, which would make this one of the more impressive postseason runs in recent history.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years