Luka Doncic Makes Injury Status Announcement for Lakers-Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers face off against the LA Clippers in a game that has a very unfamiliar feeling to it.
For over a decade, the Clippers have dominated the Lakers. For the first time in years, the Lakers look like they'll be the favorites against the Clippers on Friday night. Not only that, but they have a major addition in Luka Doncic.
However, there's a chance that Doncic does not play against the Clippers on Friday.
After the Lakers faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, Doncic announced he will be questionable and a game-time decision against the Clippers.
It remains to be seen what the Lakers officially list Doncic as against the Clippers, but he's missed back-to-backs already with LA. Especially, coming off of a calf injury.
Through six games with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 37/22/73 shooting from the field.
All of Doncic's numbers are career lows, but it hasn't seemed to matter, as the Lakers have been rolling with a four-game winning streak.
The last time the Lakers faced off against the Clippers on February 4, it was a catastrophic between by the Lakers. The Clippers lost by nearly 30 points in what was their biggest defeat by the Lakers since the Kobe Bryant championship era.
The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade