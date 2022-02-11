Luka Doncic Reacts to First 50-Point Game

Skip to main content
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic torches the Clippers for his first 50-piece

The rivalry between Luka Doncic and the LA Clippers had another chapter written on Thursday night, with the superstar notching his first career 50-piece. He did on a ridiculously efficient 65% from the field and 50% from deep, leading Dallas to the 112-105 win over the Clippers at home.

When asked after the game about notching his first 50-piece, Luka said that "I felt great. I felt energy. The shots were hitting, they were switching, they didn't want me to create, I guess... I'm tired as hell right now, so I'm gonna get some recovery." On how he felt coming into the game, Luka said, "When I woke up, I felt tired. Then I had some coffee, just like every morning, and then I felt good. I don't have nothing else to say." Luka added that both his individual defense and the team's overall defense was another big reason they were able to win this game, in addition to the career-high scoring output from Doncic.

For his career, Luka is averaging 32 PPG against the Clippers on 48.7% from the field and 37.3% from deep. He's put up these numbers in 24 contests, with over half of them coming in the playoffs. While the Clippers ultimately eliminated Luka from the playoffs each of the last two seasons, he has certainly gotten his numbers.

The Clippers will see the Dallas Mavericks again at the same time and same place on Saturday night. Without having the ability to deploy Kawhi Leonard on Luka Doncic defensively, they could be in for another long night in Dallas.

