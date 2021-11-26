Skip to main content
    November 26, 2021
    Luke Doncic Reveals 'Special' Motivation Why He Returned Against Clippers
    Luke Doncic Reveals 'Special' Motivation Why He Returned Against Clippers

    Luka Doncic has no love lost towards the Clippers. It makes sense that Luka would return from injury to face his playoff rival, but that wasn't the only reason why he returned.

    Doncic revealed after defeating the LA Clippers that his father was actually in attendance at the game.

    "It’s always special," Doncic said. I wanted to play this game really badly. That’s why I got to say that the medical staff did a great job, everyone helped me, every day. We made it happen."

    The young superstar only missed three games due to his ankle injury, but he clearly had the extra motivation to return to this specific game against the Clippers - he wanted to play in front of his father at all costs.

    "Mentally I was happy to be back," Doncic said. "I miss basketball, it’s only been three days. Like I said this morning we will do everything possible to play the game. I felt great after I woke up from my nap and I was just ready to go."

    While it was fortunate for Doncic and Mavs fans that he returned, it was unfortunate for the Clippers - who ultimately lost the matchup.

    The Clippers have a very special relationship in Luka Doncic's young career. Doncic has only played in the NBA for four seasons, and his only two playoff appearances have been against LA. They've been his gatekeeper and ultimately kept him from advancing past the first round for two seasons in a row. Hopefully, this may be the year they finally don't face each other in the first round again.

