Luka Doncic's Ex-Teammate Reacts to James Harden Comparisons
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is often compared to LA Clippers star James Harden, and particularly Harden’s style of play with the Houston Rockets. Both high-level shotmakers and playmakers, Harden and Doncic also rely heavily on their step-back three, hence the comparisons.
Harden even seemed to acknowledge the similarities between he and Doncic when speaking with reporters on media day.
“It’s definitely going to involve a lot of me,” Harden said on the new-look Clippers. "There was talk when I was in Houston… ‘You can’t win like that.’ You just saw a guy [Luka Doncic] last season make the Finals playing the same exact way I played.”
New Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. spent last season with the Mavericks where he went to the NBA Finals alongside Doncic. Asked about the Harden-Doncic comparisons after Tuesday’s practice, Jones pointed out some of the ways they are similar.
“Their vision,” Jones said. “Both of them, their vision is crazy. They see the whole floor at all times. They can get to their spots whenever they want, get to the line as many times as they want, knock down whatever shot that they want. Yeah, there are similarities, but also they’re two different basketball players. I’m glad that I’m here.”
An elite lob threat, Jones has already been the beneficiary of Harden’s passing ability, much like he was last season in Dallas alongside Doncic.
