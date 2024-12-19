Luka Doncic’s Official Injury Status for Clippers-Mavericks
The Los Angeles Clippers go on the road Thursday night for a contest against the Dallas Mavericks, as both teams enter the game as winners of their last contest. Entering today's game, the Mavericks sit at the fourth seed in the West, while the Clippers hold the ninth seed.
While the Clippers are still without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, they've been able to lean on their veteran core to keep them in the thick of the playoff picture. Leonard did travel with the Clippers on their three-game road trip that will include two games in Dallas and one in Memphis, but he will not play on the trip.
As for the Mavericks, a recent injury update has been provided ahead of Thursday's contest as they will be without their offensive centerpiece.
All-NBA guard Luka Doncic is listed as OUT for tonight's game against the Clippers, with second-leading scorer Kyrie Irving being listed as QUESTIONABLE for the contest.
With Doncic sidelined for the contest, Dallas will be without their main option on offense. In 20 games this season, he's averaging 28.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists with a 32.5% usage rate. During the games he's missed this season, Dallas has a 5-1 record with wins over teams such as Oklahoma City and Denver.
Doncic last missed time this season for Dallas during that 5-1 stretch, where he was sidelined with a wrist injury. In his absence, expect wings Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes to see an increased role.
Thursday night's contest between the two Western Conference sides is set to tip-off at 5:30 PM PST.
