Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Luka Doncic says Kawhi Leonard 'destroyed' the Mavericks in Game 6

Luka Doncic says Kawhi Leonard 'destroyed' the Mavericks in Game 6

Luka Doncic could do nothing but tip his hat to Kawhi Leonard's Game 6 performance.
Author:
Publish date:
Luka Doncic could do nothing but tip his hat to Kawhi Leonard's Game 6 performance.

Kawhi Leonard absolutely destroyed the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6. Luka Doncic had destroyed the Clippers in previous games, but Game 6 was about Leonard. Despite losing, Luka Doncic could do nothing but tip his hat towards Leonard.

“He destroyed us," Doncic said. "That’s what it is. He had a hell of a game. That’s what he does.”

Destroyed is the appropriate word for what Kawhi Leonard did. Here's a look at what Leonard did:

45 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, on 18/25 FGs (72%).

Leonard was even perfect from the field during the fourth quarter with a 12 point performance on 5/5 shooting. The entire Clippers' offense was failing in Game 6, but Kawhi Leonard wasn't.

"He's a superstar for a reason," Tim Hardaway Jr. said. "He's been in these moments for so long that it's not new to him." 

Tim Hardaway Jr. was having a tremendous game in his own right and has been the biggest reason why the series has been pushed to seven games.

If the Clippers want to have any chance of winning Game 7, their shooters need to start making shots. The Clippers couldn't hit a wide-open shot as a team, and only shot 29% overall; Leonard had outscored the entire Clippers team in the second half of Game 6.

Kawhi Leonard's second half: 11/14 FGs, 29 points
Rest of the Clippers: 7/23 FGs, 27 points

Game 7 is on Sunday, and history will be made for one team advancing into the second round.

Related Stories

LA Clippers, Kawhi Leonard Force Game 7 with 104-97 Win Over Dallas Mavericks

Clippers Interested in Acquiring Damian Lillard, According to Stephen A. Smith

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Early Thoughts on Game 6 vs. Dallas Mavericks

USATSI_16209209_168384702_lowres
News

Luka Doncic says Kawhi Leonard 'destroyed' the Mavericks in Game 6

USATSI_16209212_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Reacts to Kawhi Leonard's Game 6 Performance

USATSI_16209374
News

Kawhi Leonard's Reaction to Forcing Game 7: 'I Definitely Didn't Want to Go Home'

Jun 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes past Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the third quarter during game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers, Kawhi Leonard Force Game 7 with 104-97 Win Over Dallas Mavericks

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clippers Interested in Damian Lillard, According to Stephen A. Smith

May 30, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the second quarter in game four in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 6: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_16181061_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Early Thoughts on Game 6 Against Mavericks

Jun 2, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) defends Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) as he looks to pass the ball in the first half of game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 5 Loss to the Dallas Mavericks