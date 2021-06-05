Luka Doncic says Kawhi Leonard 'destroyed' the Mavericks in Game 6

Luka Doncic could do nothing but tip his hat to Kawhi Leonard's Game 6 performance.

Kawhi Leonard absolutely destroyed the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6. Luka Doncic had destroyed the Clippers in previous games, but Game 6 was about Leonard. Despite losing, Luka Doncic could do nothing but tip his hat towards Leonard.

“He destroyed us," Doncic said. "That’s what it is. He had a hell of a game. That’s what he does.”

Destroyed is the appropriate word for what Kawhi Leonard did. Here's a look at what Leonard did:

45 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, on 18/25 FGs (72%).

Leonard was even perfect from the field during the fourth quarter with a 12 point performance on 5/5 shooting. The entire Clippers' offense was failing in Game 6, but Kawhi Leonard wasn't.

"He's a superstar for a reason," Tim Hardaway Jr. said. "He's been in these moments for so long that it's not new to him."



Tim Hardaway Jr. was having a tremendous game in his own right and has been the biggest reason why the series has been pushed to seven games.

If the Clippers want to have any chance of winning Game 7, their shooters need to start making shots. The Clippers couldn't hit a wide-open shot as a team, and only shot 29% overall; Leonard had outscored the entire Clippers team in the second half of Game 6.

Kawhi Leonard's second half: 11/14 FGs, 29 points

Rest of the Clippers: 7/23 FGs, 27 points

Game 7 is on Sunday, and history will be made for one team advancing into the second round.

