    • October 9, 2021
    Luka Doncic Trash Talks Terance Mann

    Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

    Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic clearly does not like Terance Mann
    Before Terance Mann played an official NBA game, the 48th overall pick in the 2019 draft proved he had no fear. In a pre-season game against the Dallas Mavericks in October of 2019, Mann went face to face with Luka Doncic after Luka took exception to him snatching the ball out of his hands following an offensive foul.

    Since that moment during the 2019 pre-season, the Clippers and Mavericks have faced each other a total of 19 times, with 13 of those coming in the playoffs. The two teams faced off once again on Friday evening during a pre-season matchup, and Luka proved he still dislikes Terance Mann.

    At the beginning of the second quarter during Friday's matchup, Terance Mann blocked Luka's shot and then drew an offensive foul. From the seat of his pants, Mann could be seen celebrating his defensive play while Luka retreated to the other end of the court. As Luka was backpedaling, he looked at Mann and said, "F**k you. F**k you."

    Nothing more came of the exchange between Luka and Mann, and it unclear whether or not Mann even heard what Luka said; however, the incident proved that these two still do not like each other. Animosity that was sparked during a pre-season game in 2019 was reignited during a pre-season game in 2021.

    The Clippers will play the Mavericks four times during the regular season, so certainly keep an eye out for more Luka Doncic vs. Terance Mann trash talk.

