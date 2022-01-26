Luke Kennard Reacts to Clippers' 35-Point Comeback

The LA Clippers just pulled off the second-largest comeback in NBA history, defeating the Washington Wizards after trailing by 35-points on the road. Perhaps equally as impressive as the overall comeback, was the flurry from Luke Kennard in the last 11 seconds.

With the Clippers trailing by six points with 11 seconds remaining, Luke Kennard went on a personal 7-0 run to win the game in the final seconds. After the game, he said "I don't know what just happened." Few people did, as this was unlike anything the NBA had seen in years. The only bigger comeback in NBA history belongs to the 1996 Utah Jazz, who overcame a 36-point deficit against Denver.

Luke Kennard added in his postgame press conference that "It was a team effort. The way we came out at the second half, and just little by little... We had that belief in the back of our minds, before we even went out there in the second half." On his big shot that won it at the end, Kennard said it's his first game-winner at this level, so it ranks right at the top of his best career moments.

The Clippers were already the only team in the NBA this season with multiple 24-point comebacks, and they just added another one tonight. The team was understandably hyped after the game, with everyone referencing the monster performance Luke Kennard put up.

With no Kawhi Leonard and no Paul George, these LA Clippers have refused to quit in any game this season.

