Major Boston Celtics, LA Clippers Trade Idea Proposed
The Boston Celtics are set to face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, and will be heavily favored to win that series. Assuming Boston advances to the NBA Finals, it will be their second trip there in the last three seasons, having lost to the Golden State Warriors in 2022 before being one win away from another Finals appearance last postseason.
While this era of Celtics basketball has yet to produce a championship, this group consistently makes deep playoff runs. That said, anything less than a title would be considered a dissapointment for this Celtics group. If they failed to accomplish that goal again, could changes be on the way?
In a recent article from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, a hypothetical Paul George for Jaylen Brown swap was proposed. George would have to opt into the final year of his contract with the LA Clippers in order for such a deal to be possible, which is already an unlikely scenario, but Buckley detailed the following rationale for all sides:
"George would be an effortless fit in Boston—partly because he's an easy fit anywhere, partly because he'd do a lot of what Brown already does. Brown might be the better scorer at this stage, but George has superior shooting touch from range and is a more consistent defender. Neither team would emerge from this deal in a dramatically different place, but maybe each would want to see if the other's star swingman would fit them better."
While both the Clippers and Celtics could be looking to make some changes this summer, such a deal seems as close to an impossibility as it gets.
