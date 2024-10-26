All Clippers

Major Celebrities Gather at Secret Intuit Dome Room After Clippers-Suns

The Intuit Dome has several unique features, and 'The Room' is the most exclusive of them all.

Joey Linn

A general overall view of the Intuit Dome exterior.
A general overall view of the Intuit Dome exterior. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers hosted their first regular season NBA game at the brand new Intuit Dome on Wednesday night. It was a historic day for Steve Ballmer and the entire Clippers franchise.

Intuit Dome has several features that are not only unique across the NBA, but sporting venues everywhere. The Clippers showed off several of these on opening night, but perhaps the building’s most exclusive feature was kept mostly quiet.

Following Wednesday’s opener, the Intuit Dome hosted a private VIP party inside The Room. This secretive spot under the arena is only accessible through a series of hidden tunnels. Even those who’ve been inside this exclusive club don’t exactly know how they got there. 

This postgame party had a wide range of celebrity guests from NBA legends Jalen Rose and Paul Pierce to Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly.

Other guests included Scooter Braun, Simon Rex, Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery, Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson, DJ Ruckus, Nicholas Braun, Lamorne Morris, Sofia Boutella, Brooks Nader, Rich Kleiman, and more.

Intuit Dome recently made headlines when they were granted an unheard-of liquor license by California that permits the sale of alcohol until 4 a.m. in what many outlets referred to as the arena’s VIP club. We now know this to be The Room, but there’s still a real element of mystery around how it works, when it opens, or how this collection of celebrities all found their way there after a Clippers game.

Joey Linn
Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

