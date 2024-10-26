Major Celebrities Gather at Secret Intuit Dome Room After Clippers-Suns
The LA Clippers hosted their first regular season NBA game at the brand new Intuit Dome on Wednesday night. It was a historic day for Steve Ballmer and the entire Clippers franchise.
Intuit Dome has several features that are not only unique across the NBA, but sporting venues everywhere. The Clippers showed off several of these on opening night, but perhaps the building’s most exclusive feature was kept mostly quiet.
Following Wednesday’s opener, the Intuit Dome hosted a private VIP party inside The Room. This secretive spot under the arena is only accessible through a series of hidden tunnels. Even those who’ve been inside this exclusive club don’t exactly know how they got there.
This postgame party had a wide range of celebrity guests from NBA legends Jalen Rose and Paul Pierce to Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly.
Other guests included Scooter Braun, Simon Rex, Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery, Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson, DJ Ruckus, Nicholas Braun, Lamorne Morris, Sofia Boutella, Brooks Nader, Rich Kleiman, and more.
Intuit Dome recently made headlines when they were granted an unheard-of liquor license by California that permits the sale of alcohol until 4 a.m. in what many outlets referred to as the arena’s VIP club. We now know this to be The Room, but there’s still a real element of mystery around how it works, when it opens, or how this collection of celebrities all found their way there after a Clippers game.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement