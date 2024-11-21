Major DeMar DeRozan Injury News Revealed Before Clippers vs Kings
The LA Clippers have had a surprisingly successful start to their 2024-25 season, winning seven of their last ten games to reach 9-7. Their top-tier defense mixed with the offensive-minded backcourt of James Harden and Norman Powell has been a recipe for success in most games, but LA has a huge test coming up on Friday.
The Clippers host the Sacramento Kings for an NBA Cup Group Play matchup on Friday night, but they will be doing so with leading scorer Norman Powell sidelined.
LA is on a three-game win streak, holding opponents to an average of just 99 points in that span. With Powell sidelined, the defense will have to be enough to keep up with Sacramento's high-level offense.
To make matters worse for LA, the Kings are expected to get star forward DeMar DeRozan back on the court for Friday's matchup. DeRozan has missed the last three games with lower back soreness but should be good to suit up against the Clippers.
DeRozan has been phenomenal in his debut season in Sacramento, averaging 22.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. When the Clippers and Kings met earlier in the season, DeRozan dropped a season-low 13 points en route to an LA victory, led by Powell with 31.
As the Clippers lose one of their biggest offensive pieces, the Kings get theirs back, which could be a brutal blow for LA. The Clippers will have to lean on shutting down De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan defensively to keep Friday's matchup competitive.
