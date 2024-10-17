Major Kawhi Leonard Injury Update Revealed
Kawhi Leonard's knee has been a consistent problem for the last six months. When the offseason began, many assumed he would be healthy for the season, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.
According to the latest report from Shams Charania and Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined indefinitely to begin the NBA season as he continues to rehab his right knee. Leonard has not participated in a single practice or preseason game with the LA Clippers, essentially not being involved in the team's basketball activities.
"He has not been a part of what we've been doing on a daily basis," Clippers assistant coach Brian Shaw said. "I know the company line has been that we're going to be patient with him. He's doing everything that he can to rehab it and strengthen that knee on his own with our medical staff and we just dealing with the guys that we have.”
The LA Clippers initially ruled out Kawhi Leonard from a basketball game on April 2 due to knee soreness. On April 4, it turned into Leonard missing a "couple of games." On April 14, Leonard missed the regular season finale and his 8th straight game. On April 23, Leonard returned for Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals but didn't look like himself. On April 28, Leonard was shut down and has not played a game since then.
It's tough to look at the bright side of the situation for the LA Clippers, but this situation is not new for their players. It's time for the next man to step up.
