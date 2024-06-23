Major Paul George to New York Knicks Update Before NBA Free Agency
As NBA free agency quickly approaches, LA Clippers star Paul George remains without an extension. Over the last several days, numerous reports have suggested George could opt into his contract with the Clippers and pursue a trade if he prefers to land elsewhere.
In a recent report via his Substack, NBA insider Marc Stein wrote, "More sources than not we've consulted believe George's preference, as a proud Southern California native, continues to be re-signing with the Clippers, but the incumbent team's apparent reluctance to extend George a longer or richer deal than Kawhi Leonard's recent three-year contract extension in the $150 million range has put George's future in legitimate flux."
With George seeking a contract the Clippers are seemingly not offering, teams around the league could prepare for an opt-in and trade scenario - including the New York Knicks.
"Another trusted source has advised me to keep the Knicks on the list as a potential trade suitor for George if the All-NBA swingman indeed opts into the final season of his current contract at $48.8 million," Stein added. "That step would position George to push for a trade to another team."
New York is always considered in play for available stars, and while they have had their reservations about George in the past, perhaps this is a scenario they would consider dealing for him.
