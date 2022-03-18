Marcus Morris Finally Opens Up About Jokic Injuring Brother Markieff

After missing 58 games of basketball, Markieff Morris finally returned to the game he loved. It was a long and grueling process for the Morris brothers, but Marcus is just glad to have his brother back on the court.

In an interview with FOX Sports' Melissa Rohlin, Marcus finally opened up about his brother's injury that was sustained by Nikola Jokic. It took 124 days for Markieff to finally get cleared, in what felt like an eternity of uncertainty.

"For any player, that's a tough shot for anybody to take," Marcus told FOX Sports. "And being as though my brother was strong enough to be able to take it, thank God that it didn't end his career. That could've been bad. Just to say, if he wasn't able to return, like, then what? Thank God he was because if he wasn't, it would've been a real, real big problem."

As the situation escalated, even the Jokic brothers got involved. It was a moment Marcus felt was disrespectful, considering that neither of them truly understood the basketball perspective of it all. The most important thing though, is that after all the smack talk, Markieff was finally cleared to play again.

"I'm off of it," he told FOX Sports. "My brother came back. He's healthy. He's happy. I'm off of it. I'm off of it. I'm just going to let it go, you know what I'm saying?

It's easy to forget just how close the Morris brothers are. These two even share a bank account with each other. They supported each other while on rival Lakers and Clippers teams. For them, it'll always be about family first.

