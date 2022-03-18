Skip to main content
Marcus Morris Finally Opens Up About Jokic Injuring Brother Markieff

Marcus Morris Finally Opens Up About Jokic Injuring Brother Markieff

Marcus Morris may be unhappy with Jokic, but he's just glad his brother is back.

Marcus Morris may be unhappy with Jokic, but he's just glad his brother is back.

After missing 58 games of basketball, Markieff Morris finally returned to the game he loved. It was a long and grueling process for the Morris brothers, but Marcus is just glad to have his brother back on the court.

In an interview with FOX Sports' Melissa Rohlin, Marcus finally opened up about his brother's injury that was sustained by Nikola Jokic. It took 124 days for Markieff to finally get cleared, in what felt like an eternity of uncertainty.

"For any player, that's a tough shot for anybody to take," Marcus told FOX Sports. "And being as though my brother was strong enough to be able to take it, thank God that it didn't end his career. That could've been bad. Just to say, if he wasn't able to return, like, then what? Thank God he was because if he wasn't, it would've been a real, real big problem."

As the situation escalated, even the Jokic brothers got involved. It was a moment Marcus felt was disrespectful, considering that neither of them truly understood the basketball perspective of it all. The most important thing though, is that after all the smack talk, Markieff was finally cleared to play again.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I'm off of it," he told FOX Sports. "My brother came back. He's healthy. He's happy. I'm off of it. I'm off of it. I'm just going to let it go, you know what I'm saying? 

It's easy to forget just how close the Morris brothers are. These two even share a bank account with each other. They supported each other while on rival Lakers and Clippers teams. For them, it'll always be about family first.

Clippers Losing Optimism on Kawhi Return, But Door Not Closed

Video: Kawhi Leonard Drills Threes Before Clippers vs. Warriors Game

DeMar DeRozan Reveals Paul George Talked With Him to Join Clippers

mitchell-scores-45-points-as-jazz-game-1-clippers
News

Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic Out vs. Clippers

By Joey Linn20 hours ago
Lakers_Timberwolves_Basketball__1_
News

Karl Anthony-Towns Compares Patrick Beverley to Draymond Green

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
USATSI_17877436_168390270_lowres
News

Reggie Jackson Blasts Official for Ending of Raptors vs Clippers

By Farbod Esnaashari22 hours ago
USATSI_11559771_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Jokingly Asks Clippers to Stop Taking Raptors' Players

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17210320_168390270_lowres
News

Ty Lue Compares Scottie Barnes to Draymond Green

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 17, 2022
FOA6OY2XoAMUvJJ-1-788x443
News

Patrick Beverley Fires Back at Russell Westbrook's Postgame Comments

By Joey LinnMar 17, 2022
usa_today_17910124.0
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Spencer Dinwiddie's Game Winner

By Joey LinnMar 16, 2022
USATSI_17437549_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet Questionable and OG Anunoby Doubtful for Raptors vs Clippers

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 16, 2022