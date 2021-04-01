Marcus Morris Reacts to DeMarcus Cousins Potentially Signing With Clippers

NewsGamedaySI.COM
Marcus Morris is a big a fan of the potential move.
Marcus Morris is a big a fan of the potential move.

DeMarcus Cousins is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the LA Clippers, and Marcus Morris seems happy about it.

According to a report from Shams Charania, Cousins is expected to sign with the Clippers, pending the clearance of the NBA's health and safety protocols. Cousins is former teammates with Rajon Rondo and Patrick Patterson. Patterson at one point was previously recruiting for Cousins to sign with the Clippers.

The move hasn't been made official yet, but Marcus Morris is already celebrating and excited. 

The Clippers are riddled with injuries, and are about to face the Denver Nuggets while missing potentially 4 starters. The team desperately needs a third-string center to help ease minutes for Ivica Zubac while Serge Ibaka is inured. Ibaka has been injured since March 15 and still hasn't started joining any practices with the Clippers.

Cousins will definitely be an interesting fit for the Clippers. He'll fit in well with Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Marcus Morris, but there have always been concerns with his attitude. As we've seen with Dwight Howard last season though, when players want to prove their own reputation wrong, they often work the hardest.

The sooner the Clippers can get the services of a third-string center, the better.

