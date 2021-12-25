Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Marcus Morris Reacts to Instagram Post From LeBron James
    LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris commented on controversial meme from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
    Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James posted a controversial meme on Christmas Eve, that had several people upset. The post, using the popular "Spiderman Meme" template, compared Covid-19 to both the flu and common cold.

    While it is unclear whether James was insinuating that each of these three illnesses are the same, or simply that their symptoms can resemble one another, many felt as if it was insensitive to the 800,000+ American lives that have been lost to Covid-19. While some were upset over the post, others seemed to enjoy it. One of these co-signers was LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris.

    Morris commented, "Forreal forreal" under the post from LeBron. It is worth mentioning, that Marcus Morris is currently in the league's health and safety protocols, after testing positive for Covid-19. He and Reggie Jackson are the two Clippers currently in the league's protocols.

    LeBron James also spent a short time in the league's protocols earlier this season, and said after clearing protocols that "I never ever felt sick at all. I know you can be asymptomatic... but I just thought it was handled very poorly. It all came to light with the second test, and being able to get cleared was a breath of fresh air, not only for myself, but for my family and my friends."

    LeBron continued voicing his frustration by adding that it's unfortunate how a false positive sends a player straight into isolation, but he emphasized that he and his teammates have remained consistent with the league's testing policy despite their frustration with the process at times.

    The league is still seeking for ways to properly manage this pandemic, and it will be interesting to see if their approach changes at all after Christmas.

