Markieff Morris Gives Update on Injury Caused by Nikola Jokic

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris expects to come back this season

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It has now been over 40-straight missed games for Markieff Morris after suffering whiplash from the shot he received from Nikola Jokic in an early-November contest against the Denver Nuggets. There was an entertaining back-and-forth exchange on Twitter the next day between the Morris brothers and the Jokic brothers, but not much has been said about a timeline for Markieff's return. 

At the beginning of January, Markieff Morris responded to a Tweet that highlighted he would be missing his 30th consecutive game, and said, "Ain’t shit wild about it! It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I’ll be back soon like I said." On Saturday afternoon, Morris gave an update on his status.

On a recent report that indicated the Miami Heat have serious medical concerns regarding Markieff's injury, Morris said, "Both sides concerned. Don’t trip though you’ll see me again this year! That’s a Fact!" He followed this Tweet up with another that read, "Also I have been cleared. That’s a fact too!" While both Morris and the Heat have concerns about the long-term status of his injury, Markieff seems confident that he will indeed see the floor again this season.

The Miami Heat are currently 33-20, just a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls for the Eastern Conference's first-seed.

