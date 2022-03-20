Skip to main content
Michael Malone Gives Injury Update on Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gave an update on Jamal Murray's injury

Aaron Ontiveroz | Credit: DP

As the Denver Nuggets are in danger of falling into the play-in tournament, some less than encouraging news has come out regarding Jamal Murray's injury rehab. On Sunday evening, Denver Post's Mike Singer reported that Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Jamal Murray is "not close" to playing any games.

With less than a month remaining in the regular season, this update from Malone seems to indicate that a return for Jamal Murray this season is increasingly unlikely. Teams are usually against bringing a player back from long term injury during a playoff setting, which makes a return during the regular season a typical requirement from players hoping to participate in the playoffs after a long injury absence.

When fully healthy, the Denver Nuggets expect to be contenders in the Western Conference; however, with the extended absences of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., there is a legitimate chance that they miss the playoffs this season. The Minnesota Timberwolves are surging, and currently sit just a half-game behind Denver for the Western Conference's 6th-seed. Should Minnesota pass Denver, the Nuggets would likely face the Los Angeles Clippers in that first play-in game.

There is still a lot to be determined, both with the injuries of Murray and Porter Jr., along with Denver's positioning in the standings, but this latest update is not an encouraging one for the Nuggets.

