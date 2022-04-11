Skip to main content
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report vs. Clippers

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report vs. Clippers

The Timberwolves will be fully loaded for the play-in vs. the LA Clippers

Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Timberwolves will be fully loaded for the play-in vs. the LA Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for the play-in game vs. the LA Clippers, and it is blank. The Timberwolves will have their entire active roster available for this matchup, which is a product of how they handled their players all season long. With preexisting injuries and other health complications popping up throughout the course of the season for Minnesota, the team took a conservative approach to managing their team's health, and it worked in their favor for this game.

The Clippers have yet to release their injury report, but it will likely contain Kawhi Leonard, Jay Scrubb, and Jason Preston as the only players listed as out. Luke Kennard did aggravate his hamstring in the team's last game vs. the OKC Thunder, so it is yet to be seen how serious that injury is, so he is the only current question mark for the Clippers.

These two teams faced off four times during the regular season, with the Clippers winning three of those four games; however, anything can happen in a winner takes all situation. The Clippers will likely throw multiple bodies at Karl Anthony-Towns, and force him to make plays out of the post. As Anthony Edwards already indicated, the Timberwolves may do something similar with Paul George. This will be an exciting matchup between two teams hungry for a playoff appearance.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Anthony Edwards Reveals Key to Beating Clippers

Paul George Reacts to Facing Patrick Beverley in Play-in

Paul George Reacts to Facing Timberwolves in Play-In

Anthony-Edwards-NBA
News

Anthony Edwards Reveals Key to Beating Clippers

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
USATSI_17879145_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Kawhi Leonard Playing 3 on 3 Basketball

By Farbod Esnaashari2 hours ago
USATSI_17449951_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Praises LA Clippers Roster

By Farbod Esnaashari17 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 9.25.54 PM
News

Paul George Reacts to Facing Patrick Beverley in Play-In

By Joey Linn17 hours ago
USATSI_17615338_168390270_lowres
News

Updated Injury Report: LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
GettyImages-1237435457-e1642040194643
News

Injury Report: Paul George, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Out vs. Thunder

By Joey LinnApr 10, 2022
USATSI_17162735_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George Reacts to Facing Timberwolves in Play-In

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 10, 2022
GettyImages-1234598543
News

Reggie Jackson Opens Up About Kawhi Leonard

By Joey LinnApr 9, 2022