Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report vs. Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for the play-in game vs. the LA Clippers, and it is blank. The Timberwolves will have their entire active roster available for this matchup, which is a product of how they handled their players all season long. With preexisting injuries and other health complications popping up throughout the course of the season for Minnesota, the team took a conservative approach to managing their team's health, and it worked in their favor for this game.

The Clippers have yet to release their injury report, but it will likely contain Kawhi Leonard, Jay Scrubb, and Jason Preston as the only players listed as out. Luke Kennard did aggravate his hamstring in the team's last game vs. the OKC Thunder, so it is yet to be seen how serious that injury is, so he is the only current question mark for the Clippers.

These two teams faced off four times during the regular season, with the Clippers winning three of those four games; however, anything can happen in a winner takes all situation. The Clippers will likely throw multiple bodies at Karl Anthony-Towns, and force him to make plays out of the post. As Anthony Edwards already indicated, the Timberwolves may do something similar with Paul George. This will be an exciting matchup between two teams hungry for a playoff appearance.

