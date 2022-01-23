Skip to main content
Mitchell Robinson Speaks on Injury Sustained Against Clippers

Mitchell Robinson Speaks on Injury Sustained Against Clippers

Mitchell Robinson had a brief scare against the Clippers

Mitchell Robinson had a brief scare against the Clippers

Mitchell Robinson had a brief scare against the Clippers that kept him out of the second half of the game. 

Robinson suffered an ankle sprain early in the third quarter that kept him out for the duration of the Clippers-Knicks game. The Knicks were able to win the game despite Robinson's injury, thanks to Nerlens Noel stepping up, and the Clippers being unable to make a free throw.

Mitchell went on Twitter to calm Knicks fans down after the injury, letting them know it was just a little tweak.

Sunday's game was a very frustrating one for the Clippers. Despite losing the rebounding battle, LA played with great energy throughout the game. However, they missed 10 free throws in a game that they lost by 8 points. The team was in the bonus for over a total of 10 minutes but somehow managed to not take advantage of it.

Read More

To make matters worse, the Clipper ultimately shot 14/41 from three, with a huge majority of them being wide-open. It was a game that was truly there for the taking, but the Clippers just couldn't capitalize. The worst part about it though isn't the loss, it's the fact that the Clippers desperately need some wins - they can't afford to keep losing all of these winnable games.

LA faces the Washington Wizards next on their eight-game road trip. The tipoff is at 4 pm PT on January 25.

Sources: Update on Paul George's Elbow Injury

Photo: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Spotted at LA Rams Playoff Game

Rate The Trade: Goran Dragic to The LA Clippers

USATSI_17552984_168390270_lowres
News

Mitchell Robinson Speaks on Injury Sustained Against Clippers

50 seconds ago
c1522230-c18e-4ff4-bffc-e15af4b5c4d9.
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

2 hours ago
barrett-dribble-clippers-scaled-e1642968674968
News

Game Recap: New York Knicks Defeat LA Clippers 110-102

2 hours ago
dm_220121_DM_NBA_GRAYSON_ALLEN_KICKED_OUT1387
News

Milwaukee Bucks Coach Shares Thoughts on Grayson Allen Injuring Alex Caruso

21 hours ago
90
News

Steph Curry on Game-Winning Shot: 'About Time I Made One'

Jan 22, 2022
AP22017777092111
News

Doc Rivers Fires Back at Reporter Following Loss to LA Clippers

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_17542992_168390270_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Reacts to 76ers Blowing 24 Point Lead Against LA Clippers

Jan 21, 2022
1237889658.0
News

LA Clippers Complete Comeback, Defeat Sixers 102-101

Jan 21, 2022