Mitchell Robinson Speaks on Injury Sustained Against Clippers

Mitchell Robinson had a brief scare against the Clippers that kept him out of the second half of the game.

Robinson suffered an ankle sprain early in the third quarter that kept him out for the duration of the Clippers-Knicks game. The Knicks were able to win the game despite Robinson's injury, thanks to Nerlens Noel stepping up, and the Clippers being unable to make a free throw.

Mitchell went on Twitter to calm Knicks fans down after the injury, letting them know it was just a little tweak.

Sunday's game was a very frustrating one for the Clippers. Despite losing the rebounding battle, LA played with great energy throughout the game. However, they missed 10 free throws in a game that they lost by 8 points. The team was in the bonus for over a total of 10 minutes but somehow managed to not take advantage of it.

To make matters worse, the Clipper ultimately shot 14/41 from three, with a huge majority of them being wide-open. It was a game that was truly there for the taking, but the Clippers just couldn't capitalize. The worst part about it though isn't the loss, it's the fact that the Clippers desperately need some wins - they can't afford to keep losing all of these winnable games.

LA faces the Washington Wizards next on their eight-game road trip. The tipoff is at 4 pm PT on January 25.

