The L.A. Clippers were faced with a tough matchup this afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers, who were playing without Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Sometimes, those games can be the hardest to prepare for — Shake Milton's career day is evidence of that — but the Clippers still managed to find a way to come out on top.

The win was L.A.'s fourth in a row, and eighth this season with a fully healthy roster. During that stretch, the Clippers have beaten the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers — four teams that can't really be considered pushovers.

Keeping that rhythm has been key for the Clippers, according to Montrezl Harrell.

"We just came out and tried to keep a good rhythm going that we already had," Harrell said. "It's kinda tough to get into that groove when you got a 12 o'clock game, and I think we found it along the way. But like I said, we just wanted to keep the rhythm going, keep our spirits in the right place."

Harrell was a big reason why the Clippers were able to win this afternoon. Harrell went for 24 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes of play, making seven of his 12 shot attempts and shooting 10-of-13 from the free-throw line. The 26-year-old is averaging career-high marks across the board this season.

Harrell was one of four Clippers to score at least 24 points in this afternoon's game, joining Lou Williams, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

"We're still gelling," Harrell said. "It's just about making the correct play, swinging the ball around, sharing the ball. We got a lot of talented guys on this court who can score the ball at any given time. I'm just lucky enough to be one of them."