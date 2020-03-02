AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Montrezl Harrell on L.A.'s win over 76ers: "We just wanted to keep the rhythm going"

Garrett Chorpenning

The L.A. Clippers were faced with a tough matchup this afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers, who were playing without Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Sometimes, those games can be the hardest to prepare for — Shake Milton's career day is evidence of that — but the Clippers still managed to find a way to come out on top.

The win was L.A.'s fourth in a row, and eighth this season with a fully healthy roster. During that stretch, the Clippers have beaten the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers — four teams that can't really be considered pushovers. 

Keeping that rhythm has been key for the Clippers, according to Montrezl Harrell. 

"We just came out and tried to keep a good rhythm going that we already had," Harrell said. "It's kinda tough to get into that groove when you got a 12 o'clock game, and I think we found it along the way. But like I said, we just wanted to keep the rhythm going, keep our spirits in the right place."

Harrell was a big reason why the Clippers were able to win this afternoon. Harrell went for 24 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes of play, making seven of his 12 shot attempts and shooting 10-of-13 from the free-throw line. The 26-year-old is averaging career-high marks across the board this season.

Harrell was one of four Clippers to score at least 24 points in this afternoon's game, joining Lou Williams, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. 

"We're still gelling," Harrell said. "It's just about making the correct play, swinging the ball around, sharing the ball. We got a lot of talented guys on this court who can score the ball at any given time. I'm just lucky enough to be one of them."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paul George Doesn't Care About Being the Leading Scorer, he just wants to Win

Paul George isn't motivated by being the L.A. Clippers' leading scorer, he just wants to impact winning.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

selphni43

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George think the L.A. Clippers can still get better

Following the L.A. Clippers' 136-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George say their team can still get better.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris: "He was just phenomenal when he was here"

Doc Rivers was very complimentary of the former L.A. Clippers star ahead of his first game back at STAPLES Center.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers knock off Short-Handed Sixers despite Shake Milton's career day

The L.A. Clippers had a strong offensive showing in their 136-130 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Red-hot L.A. Clippers host Struggling Philadelphia 76ers

The L.A. Clippers have won three straight games with a fully healthy roster, while the Philadelphia 76ers are missing its two best players.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers use Balanced Effort to Crush Nuggets, win Third Straight

The L.A. Clippers led by as many as 33 points in one of the team's most dominant performances of the season so far.

Garrett Chorpenning

What to Watch for in Showdown Between Clippers, Nuggets

The two Western Conference contenders have met just once this season, but neither team was healthy in Denver's win over L.A. in January.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers Improve to 6-0 when Healthy with win over Suns

The L.A. Clippers locked in defensively and got big performances from role players in a 102-92 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Garrett Chorpenning

Healthy Clippers look to keep rolling vs Phoenix Suns

After steamrolling the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, the L.A. Clippers travel to Phoenix to play the Suns.

Garrett Chorpenning

Takeaways from the Clippers' 124-97 win over the Memphis Grizzlies

The L.A. Clippers avenged a January loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in one of their best defensive efforts of the season.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33