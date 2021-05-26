Sports Illustrated home
Montrezl Harrell Likes Tweet Taking Shot At Clippers After Game 2 Loss

Montrezl Harrell doesn't seem to have any love lost for the Clippers
The LA Clippers are collapsing against the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs, and Montrezl Harrell seems to be loving it.

Immediately after the Clippers lost Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks, Harrell liked this tweet.

Harrell was a DNP during the Lakers Game 2 victory over the Phoenix Suns, and also liked a tweet complaining about him being a DNP.

Harrell was famously blamed by Clipper fans and media as a big reason for the 3-1 collapse against the Denver Nuggets because he had a -11.7 net rating in the playoffs. As a result, the Clippers opted to let Montrezl Harrell go during the off-season, and sign Serge Ibaka in place of him. The team didn't even make an offer for Harrell to return. When Harrell spoke about it during the off-season, it was clear he felt sad about the situation.

Regardless of what Clipper fans may think of Harrell, he clearly still feels some type of way toward the organization and team after what happened in the 2020 season. Tonight was a clear indication that those feelings still exist.

Despite the DNP against the Suns in Game 2, Harrell has the last laugh against the Clippers. His current team is 1-1 going back home into the playoffs, and his former team is 0-2 going on the road during the playoffs. 

