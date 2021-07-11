Montrezl Harrell Says Not Playing Over Matchups 'Isn't Real'

Sports Illustrated home
Montrezl Harrell Says Not Playing Over Matchups is an Excuse and 'Isn't Real'

Montrezl Harrell found himself in an unfortunate situation during the playoffs, where he was benched for a majority of the series against the Phoenix Suns.

During the playoffs, Harrell hinted at some unhappiness by liking tweets asking why he wasn't playing, but he's now made his frustrations a little bit more known on Instagram.

"Match up situations are excuses lmao," Harrell said on Instagram. "That shit isn't real."

Harrell was one of the most passionate players on the Clippers from 2018-2020, but fans believed he shouldn't have received as much playing in time in the series against the Denver Nuggets due to his +/-. He's heard about matchups, and what he can or can't do for the last two years straight. It's a conversation many Clipper fans know something about.

However, the Clippers just demonstrated all year how important matchups are. Both Ivica Zubac and Patrick Beverley didn't play at all during the Dallas Mavericks series, Zubac was benched during the Jazz series, and then both returned to the starting lineup in the Phoenix Suns series. Throughout the regular season, players went from not getting any playing time, to getting crucial minutes in a Game 7 during the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a very interesting situation for next season, one where four players have voiced unhappiness over playing time.

