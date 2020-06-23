AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Montrezl Harrell should win the Sixth Man of the Year Award

Farbod Esnaashari

The Sixth Man of the Year Award should be returning back to LA this year, just not to Lou Williams. Montrezl Harrell is one of the favorites to win the honor, and should be the favorite to win it.

The top three candidates to win the award are:

  • Montrezl Harrell (18.6 PPG / 7.1 RPG / 1.7 APG / 27.8 MPG)
  • Dennis Schroder (19.0 PPG / 3.7 RPG / 4.1 APG / 31.0 MPG)
  • Lou Williams ( 18.7 PPG / 3.1 RPG / 5.7 APG / 29.3 MPG)

On the surface level, all three of these players have a legitimate claim to the throne. You really couldn't go wrong with any of the choices. With that being said, Trez has a little bit more of a claim than anyone else.

Beyond the stat sheet, Montrezl Harrell is impacting victories in a way that no other bench player is. He's leading all bench players in the NBA at total win shares. Not just that, but Trez is top 10 box plus-minus reserve player in the NBA, neither Schroder nor Williams are in that category.

  • Montrezl Harrell: 7.0 WS, 2.9 BPM
  • Dennis Schroder: 3.5 WS, -0.1 BPM
  • Lou Williams: 3.9 WS, 0.8 BPM

Simply put, Montrezl Harrell helps his team win better than any other player does. His contributions may not seem as fancy with game-winners or dramatic shots, but don't let that fool you. Trez's game is largely based on chipping away, and doing the dirty work - it accumulates enough to make a massive difference.

Trez might not be the greatest defender, but he certainly contributes on both ends of the floor. He's tied with Kyle Lowry for drawing the most charges (30) in the NBA, and is a top 5 player at scoring through contested shots (776). Harrell's hustle is something that's premier quality, not just on the bench, but throughout the entire NBA.

It would be easy to say that Lou Williams or Dennis Schroder deserve the Sixth Man of the Year this year. They've hit game-winners, score a ton of points, and are terrific in the clutch. Despite that, neither of them truly contributes to winning in a way that Harrell does.

Lou Williams once said that if anyone besides him were to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, he wants it to be Montrezl Harrell. It looks like his wish will come true this season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LA Clippers Defeat Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of Simulated NBA Finals

If Strat-O-Matic's simulation is correct, then the LA Clippers will go on to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals to cap off the season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers trolls Austin Rivers on Father's Day

A little lighthearted family fun on Instagram

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams is "50/50" on an NBA return

Lou Williams doesn't want an NBA return to be a distraction from something greater.

Farbod Esnaashari

What the Joakim Noah Signing Means for the LA Clippers

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Joakim Noah will sign a contract through the season with the LA Clippers next week. Here's what that means for the team.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams wants NBA jerseys and courts to say "Black Lives Matter"

Lou Williams wants player's platforms to be maximized when the NBA returns.

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams Claps Back at Reporter who Compares him to Alex Caruso

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams clapped back at a Lakers reporter after he said Alex Caruso is the better of the two.

Garrett Chorpenning

Jeanie Buss says there is no Clippers-Lakers Rivalry: "We’ve never played them in the Playoffs"

Jeanie Buss says there is no Clippers-Lakers rivalry until the two teams meet in the playoffs.

Farbod Esnaashari

Nick Wright: Houston Rockets a "Better Team" than the LA Clippers

Fox Sports 1's Nick Wright says he believes the Houston Rockets are a "better team" than the LA Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Landry Shamet says the best way to drive change is "through education"

Landry Shamet believes America needs more accountability of the past.

Farbod Esnaashari

Adam Silver will Support Players who Choose to Skip Remainder of Season

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he will respect players who choose to skip the remainder of the season.

Garrett Chorpenning